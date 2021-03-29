Local construction supply businesses deal with material shortages

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Let’s say you’re building a house or repairing your fence after Hurricane Zeta, and you need lumber.
So, you go to stores like Ocean Springs Lumber to get those materials. Sounds simple, right? These days, not exactly.
Martin Kimbrell handles outside sales at OS Lumber. He said right now, a national trickle-down effect along with an abundance of construction projects on the drawing board are causing headaches with this industry, especially in lumber. That shortage has driven the lumber price up 70% since last November.
“You see it from start to finish with the amount of lumber being produced. The basic supply and demand and the shortages at plants and mills and the demand that’s across the country,” Kimbrell said.
He said it goes back to COVID-19. Many of those plants and manufacturers aren’t up to full capacity, and a lot of that material isn’t making it to this level.
“Anything that runs through a process takes longer. Windows, doors, your fiber cement sidings, your shingles, you name it, it’s an issue,” Kimbrell added.
The same goes for the “Ever-Given,” the giant cargo ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal for a week.
“The adhesives, the basic parts, come from overseas, even for parts manufactured in the U.S. That can definitely cause a slowdown with the supply,” he said.
The solution? Plan ahead even more on building and construction projects.
“It just causes us to work harder for our customers and urge them to do it in the most economical manner possible and it’s a very difficult situation we’re all in,” Kimbrell said.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.