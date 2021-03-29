The Hemingway boutique hotel prepares to open in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A new boutique hotel is preparing to open its doors this week in downtown Ocean Springs.
It’s called The Hemingway - a nod to the author Ernest Hemingway. Crews spent Monday adding the finishing touches to the hotel, which brings new life to a historic bank building at the corner of Robinson Street and Washington Avenue.
It features four rooms, each with its own unique layout.
The owners said they’re excited to bring this new hotel to Ocean Springs and hope it attracts more tourists to the city.
“We’ve been a great community for a long time with a lot of opportunity shopping-wise, restaurant-wise. We really wanted to grow the Inns of Ocean Springs and make sure people have a relaxing place to stay while they’re in downtown,” said Jessica Cloyd, who is part of the ownership team for the hotel.
“There’s a lot of people who are wanting to stay downtown, and there’s just not enough places right now, so getting people into the heart of the historic district and letting them experience what Ocean Springs is all about I think is important, so having those extra places for people to stay is allowing them to get a part of what downtown has to offer,” said Roxy Condrey, manager for the hotel.
The Hemingway is brought to town by one of the owners of The Roost, another boutique hotel in Ocean Springs. The Hemingway officially opens on Thursday, April 1. To book a room, visit the website.
