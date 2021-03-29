Gautier man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pistol-whipping man

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gautier man has been charged with aggravated assault following an altercation where he allegedly pistol-whipped a man.
The incident happened around 5:00p.m. Sunday evening outside a home on Bonita Road, according to Chief Daniel Selover. The chief also said no one was hit by gunfire, but one man was pistol-whipped and required medical treatment at the hospital.
The victim signed charges against 23-year-old Jimmy Kelly of Gautier, who turned himself in to police a short time later.
Authorities are still working to determine who fired a gun during the altercation, and at this time the investigation is ongoing.
