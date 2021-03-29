Gabrielle’s Trendsetters raises money for charity with style

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some fashion shows need plenty of balloons, especially when this fundraising event is also a celebration for Trendsetters, an outreach program for Gabrielle’s Boutique in Biloxi.
For the group, COVID-19 just delayed the inevitable, however, it didn’t stop it.
“Normally, this is a fall fashion show,” said Gabrielle’s owner Wendy Figer. “It’s been moved to the spring. But we did different things. Normally, we have a basket raffle where we ask small businesses to contribute. Well, everybody’s been hurt by the pandemic, so we didn’t do that this year. We sold T-shirts. So, they made money off of that.”
The 25-member group chose the Gulf Coast Center for Non-Violence as the beneficiary.
“We donate to a non-profit organization,” said member Riley Rushing. “So it’s bringing not only awareness to the program but it’s with a group of girls who all aspire to come together and donate and be a part of this amazing group.”
And, for these teens, it’s pretty easy to change from T-shirts and jeans to something a little more stylish.
“I have always loved fashion, so when I heard this was a master program for a boutique, I was so excited,” said member Anna Grace Young. “Because I knew we were going to get to do a lot of projects with different clothing items, and stuff like that.”
In this case, all COVID did was change the fashion focus.
“Well, due to the pandemic, there’s lots of leisure wear,” Figer said. “But at the same time, now that things are opening back up, people are very excited and wanting to dress.”
And also wanting to achieve through a team effort.
“It feels good because I did it with new people,” said member Sophie Schloegel. “So, I get to look back on experiences I got to do with new friends while I’m also helping people who aren’t as fortunate as us. So, it’s just good memories.”
Anna Grace also added “Oh, it’s amazing. Especially during this year with all the stuff we’ve had to go through as a group to get to where we are today, it’s just so satisfying to know that everyone’s putting their full effort to get to the best place.”
The group, which altogether has had three fashion shows, raised more than $9,000 dollars in 2019 for the SoSo Strong Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
