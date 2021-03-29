Cooler, crisp, & beautiful. Wetter by Wednesday.

Waking up to cool 50s and a few chilly 40s today, much cooler than yesterday, thanks to a passing cold front. Expect nice-looking weather today with plenty of sunshine, pleasantly lower humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s which is pretty close to normal for this time of year. High pressure keeps us dry and fair today. But, that high moves farther east of us tomorrow. And that high’s clockwise circulation will send warm and moist air from the Gulf into our region. So, we can expect warmer weather with higher humidity and even a few pop-up showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder for Tuesday. Then, a cold front will approach from the west bringing us better rain chances on Wednesday and Wednesday night. A few strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out on Wednesday and Wednesday night; our threat and probability level is very low, a 1 out of 5. Behind that front, a strong ridge of high pressure will set-up across the east U.S. and bring us a cool and dry pattern for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Easter Sunday.