Coast golfer prepares for Drive, Chip, & Putt national finals in Augusta

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - A little over a year ago, Diamondhead golfer Karstyn Altese was preparing for the Drive, Chip, and Putt national finals at Augusta National.
That is, until the pandemic stopped everything, leaving her uncertain if she’d ever get another chance to roam golf’s most hallowed grounds.
“I didn’t know if it was just all gone away. I was like, ‘I made it this far, I hope I can still go,’” said Altese
Because she qualified for last year’s canceled event, her spot in this year’s was already waiting for her. Giving her an extra 12 months to sharpen her skills on the course, especially during the height of the pandemic.
“It was my escape,” said Altese. “I went out there with my sister, and I practiced as much as I could with my putting. Mainly 15-30 foot putts so I could be ready for Augusta.”
Any golfer knows that often the biggest challenge on the course is the mental aspect of the game. Because she’s had so long to prepare, Karstyn says the sleepless nights of nerves haven’t arrived yet.
“I definitely think that those are coming,” said Altese. “I have had a dream about it, actually.”
While right now it may still just be a dream, come April 4, it will become a reality.
One that was well worth the wait.
“I’ve just really taken the time to practice. This time I feel ready. I’m just so grateful to have this opportunity,” said Altese. “Usually, I only get to see it on TV. This time I get to meet the pros and go inside the clubhouse. It’s just going to be awesome.”
