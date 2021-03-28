Pearl River men’s basketball claims back-to-back MACCC titles

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The MACCC crown is staying in Poplarville.
The ninth-ranked Wildcats claimed their second-straight share of the MACCC championship and the program’s third championship in four years.
Because the conference tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 the Wildcats share the title with the North Division winner.
Up next the Wildcats have their eyes set on the region tournament, which will open up Thursday.
The winner of that tournament gets an automatic bid to the NJCAA national tournament, and it bodes well for Pearl River as they’ve won the last two Region titles.
