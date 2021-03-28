Pascagoula pastor celebrates 40 years at church

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - After forty years at The Greater Antioch Church in Pascagoula, members felt they had to celebrate all that Pastor John Davis and his wife, Virgie Davis, have done for the community.
However, due to COVID-19, organizers had to get creative on the Sunday before Easter.
“Forty years, my God, what a significant number,” Rev. Samuel Newton from Pineville Baptist Church said. “Forty years of service to this great Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.”
Newton came down from Waynesboro, MS to give a sermon for Davis’ special day. Along with song and prayer, a socially distant and masked congregation reflected on what the couple meant to them and the community.
“There are so many things that bring about peace, tranquility, understanding,” John Davis said. “How blessed I am at some of the things, so many of the things, that God has allowed me to see.”
After the church service, the couple sat together in the parking lot, waving at honking cars and motorcycles in a parade in their honor.
“To see a lot of things come through fruition since we been here, that tells me the power of an Almighty God,” Virgie Davis said.
While the husband and wife duo reflect on their decades in South Mississippi, they are leaving the next chapters of their lives up to faith.
“Only the Lord knows. We wait to hear from him,” John Davis said.
