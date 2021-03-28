Gulfport’s Venture Church hosts food drive for families in need

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers from a Gulfport church showed up in force Saturday to give back to their community.
Venture Church partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help feed 400 families on Saturday, helping to hand out over 1,800 pounds of food to people in need.
For church members, it was putting what they preach into action, giving a helping hand when your neighbors are in need.
“That’s what the city of Gulfport is about. We came together to be good neighbors,” said Venture Church’s pastor Blake Houston. “A part of what we do at Venture Church is called love your neighbor. It’s about doing whatever it takes to see people sustained even in difficult seasons, like COVID. That’s why we’re here today. That’s why we’re excited to say, ‘Hey look, no matter what’s going on in your life right now, we want to make sure that at the very bare minimum you have some food.’”
Kristen Adams is a new face to the church’s volunteer crew and has only been helping out for a few weeks. Adams is originally from California and has found herself on the Gulf Coast because she’s in the military. Being able to continue her service to others in the community has been a key point in her life.
“I love that we’re out here helping the community. There’s a lot of people impacted by COVID and they need just a little bit of help. If we can come out and help them out, then that just makes it even better,” she said.
Even though Adams is new to town, she said that what she enjoys most is the community’s effort to lend a helping hand.
“You see all types of events going on trying to help others. That speaks to the strength of the community and how people are willing to come together and help each other out, which is a great thing because you don’t see that in larger communities,” said Adams. “It’s great that people are willing to come out. It’s a very strong, very personable community,.”
Houston said that the church plans to host more food drives in the future.
To learn more about Venture Church and stay informed on things they are doing in the community
