Gulfport’s Venture Church hosts food drive for families in need

“That’s what the city of Gulfport is about. We came together to be good neighbors,” said Venture Church’s pastor Blake Houston. “A part of what we do at Venture Church is called love your neighbor. It’s about doing whatever it takes to see people sustained even in difficult seasons, like COVID. That’s why we’re here today. That’s why we’re excited to say, ‘Hey look, no matter what’s going on in your life right now, we want to make sure that at the very bare minimum you have some food.’”