Gulf Coast garden business picks up as people rush to nurseries to spruce up yards

PASS CHRISTAIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Around this time of year it gets very busy for gardeners. It’s officially springtime and for some nurseries, business has not slowed down since.
”A lot of times when certain plants are blooming just outdoors and people see them it increases sales on those items,” said Pine Hills Nursery owner, Polly Cuevas. “But hanging baskets, plants for the beds and container pots are always very popular.”
Many people flocked to the nursery in Pass Christian Sunday, as they got all the things needed to spruce up their yard.
“We have like 60 acres, 20 of it cleared and we’re just going to plant some azaleas to make it look pretty and some angel’s trumpet,” said Melissa Ruhr, shopping for plants. “We got all kind of stuff.”
Melissa and her husband Andrew Ruhr purchased a truckload of plants, filling both the bed of the truck and their backseat. Cuevas said sales have been through the roof at the nursery since the first day of spring.
“Well this times of year everybody wants to plant and get out in the yard and just enjoy the sunshine,” Cuevas said. “Just a lot of increase just because of the reasons with people being cooped up and finally getting some good weather after the winter.”
Cuevas said a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to keep all these flowers in good condition.
“It’s very intense this time of year” Cuevas said. “We actually have to a lot of watering throughout the day but we try to get a head start by doing some the evening before, but when we have sunny days it’s ongoing.”
And those plants are what it’s all about.
“They have some really lovely and unusual plants here,” said Lisa Whipps, shopping for plants. “I had one like this before and it’s really hard to find and they’re so beautiful, So just beautifying my yard.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.