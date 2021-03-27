USM holds ribbon-cutting for Southern Station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi held a ribbon-cutting Friday for Southern Station, a new multi-use venue at Spirit Park.
The construction of the venue came through the Southern Miss Alumni Association after celebrating its 100 years of service to the university.
The venue will hold events for students and will be utilized on gamedays.
“This really exemplifies the alumni association’s commitment to a vibrant student experience,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Alumni Association. “We believe that if students have a great experience at Southern Miss, they’re more likely to be involved as alumni. And by creating a space where students and alumni can experience the rich traditions of Southern Miss together, we think we are making a pretty impactful investment in Southern Miss.”
Following the ribbon-cutting, refreshments were served for those who attended.
