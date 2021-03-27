Three new restaurants to open this spring in downtown Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More restaurant doors will soon be opening in downtown Biloxi. Those businesses are fueled by optimism and faith that the area will continue to grow.
“There’s a lot of great vibes in the downtown area right now,” said Laura Bolton, owner of the Bolton Building and investor in her son’s restaurant 131 Lameuse.
That is one of three restaurants under construction in downtown Biloxi. They are creating a new buzz in the area that has struggled to see a complete boom since Hurricane Katrina. While other Coast cities like Ocean Springs, Gulfport, and Bay St. Louis have seen remarkable transitions in the 15 years since the devastating hurricane, for Biloxi it’s been more like a slow burn toward success.
“Well, we’ve been saying that for a while, but I really believe it now,” said Bolton.
She and her husband invested in property on Lameuse Street in 2013 and have seen businesses come and go. Her son had a special event venue there, but now they are shifting into the fine dining arena. She said she is sad that her husband did not live to see the newest changes to the iconic building.
“I think it will be a great addition to downtown Biloxi area,” she said. “And I think the foodies will really enjoy it.
“With Fuji’s and with Half Shell and with Le Cafe Beignet and Mary Mahoney’s and all the different restaurants in the casinos, I think there’s room for growth there,” she added.
The busy corner of Lameuse and Water Streets already includes beignets and breakfast, New Orleans-style seafood, sushi, a deli and a pub. The other new addition will be authentic Jamaican food.
“If you go to an authentic Jamaican restaurant and there’s no smoke, believe me my friend, it’s not authentic,” said Clement Brown, co-owner of CB’s Jamaican restaurant. “You’ve got to be able to put the chicken on the grill.”
That cluster of restaurants on Lameuse Street will be feeding and feeding off of the tourists that pour out of the casino hotels. That is the same audience the owner of Martini’s on Howard Avenue plans to serve. He will open his multi-faceted bar and dining experience in phases later this spring which is the same time the other two plan on finishing their construction.
Brown said he and his son, Cadeem, have had to jump through some unexpected hoops to open on the bottom floor of the historic Old Biloxi Library building. But with upcoming road construction putting an end to their current St. Martin location, they are excited about the move.
“With all that tourist traffic coming from all the casinos in this area, I believe it will be a phenomenal location,” Cadeem Brown said.
Restaurants are a long-haul investment and all three restauranteurs believe they are getting in at the right time.
“Definitely,” said Clement Brown. I think that in a couple of years or so, this is going to be the most lucrative area in Mississippi. There is considerable growth in downtown Biloxi.”
