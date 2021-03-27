Pass Police Dept. names new communications center after former deputy chief

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Dispatch is a critical part of any emergency service. But until the new communications center opened at the Pass Christian Police Department last July, dispatch was operated by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and shared with the D’Iberville Police Department.
“Harrison County did a very good job for a very long time with being able to manage three agencies,” said Connie Hall, the Pass Christian Police Department’s communication supervisor. “But, each agency has its own protocols, so it’s hard to keep up with those things. So, now that we have ours here with us and we’re doing just Pass Christian, it’s much easier.”
And there are other benefits.
“The citizens have enjoyed being able to call someone that is actually inside the city of Pass Christian that is familiar with the streets,” said Police Chief Daren Freeman. “And, it’s more of a personal approach than what we had in the past.”
And now that center has a name: The James H. Stewart Jr. Communication Center.
Stewart worked for the Pass Christian Police Department for nearly three decades. He retired as deputy chief of the department in 2014 and passed away two years ago.
“There’s a long list of extra duties he did for the citizens of Pass Christian and for the police department. It is the department it is today because of people like Deputy Chief Stewart.”
The dedication service included a proclamation by Mayor Chipper McDermott and read by Freeman. Family members from as far away as Oregon came to the ceremony.
“He would probably say he would like to have his name and the other officers that worked with him along with him on this building, because he’s a team player,” said his brother Charles Stewart. “He would always say it’s not about him, it’s about the team. ... He’s looking down upon us, smiling, and saying, ‘Thank you’ to the city, to the police department for something like this - that his job was well done.”
