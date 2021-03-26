Southern Miss opens conference play Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Entering Tuesday’s game against Alabama, Southern Miss was statistically one of the worst hitting teams in Conference-USA. But one come-from-behind win later, and momentum is on their side.
Five different players reached base on Tuesday, including three hits from Gabe Montenegro. The Golden Eagles are still in last in the conference in batting average, second-to-last in runs scored, and third from the bottom in runs batted in, but Tuesday’s performance against a rock-solid SEC staff could certainly act as a turning point. Despite being a one game sample, given the two hour rain delay and tough opponent, Scott Berry says he was proud of his team’s focus and response.
“That was a one-game situation. But hopefully that continues on and gives us momentum into the next contest,” Berry said. “Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, we don’t want to lose sight. We sat there for five hours before we got to play. I was very proud of our guys and the way they responded after the long bus ride and long day, to finally hear the umpire say play ball, and how we responded and competed.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.