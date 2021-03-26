River flooding causing concern in parts of Harrison, Stone counties

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Parts of Harrison County may see some flooding overnight Thursday and into Friday.
At Bells Ferry Road, flooding from the Wolf River was already causing the current to pour across the side of the road, forcing the road to be closed on Thursday.
It’s these flowing currents that can potentially wash away the bedding underneath the road, weakening the structural integrity and possibly caving in from the weight of a car.
The heavy and consistent rainfall we have been experiencing on the coast over the past couple of days is why we are seeing higher river levels.
Harrison County Emergency Management Director Matt Stratton says when the water level of Wolf River rises above eight feet, that’s when minor flooding occurs in low lying areas along the banks of the river.
A measurement of the Wolf River’s water level taken by the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Thursday shows the Wolf RIver’s water level is almost two feet higher than the flood stage of eight feet.
The National Weather Service also reported that the Biloxi RIver near Three Rivers Road is two feet higher than its flood stage of 12 feet.
The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency does not anticipate the rivers rising anymore than they already have but they do expect these conditions to stick around for quite a few days.
Red Creek in Stone County also seeing flooding. The county’s emergency management director said Thursday that, thankfully, it recedes quickly when rain stops.
One resident we spoke to reported being trapped in his home overnight due to flooding. Others say they are losing livestock and dealing with destroyed property.
”I want somebody that’s got some pull to help us get a water meter on the 49 overpass,” said John Carr. “They do a flash flood warning for little branches and stuff that floods roads. This floods communities. We got to have some type of early warning device on the bridge because somebody’s gonna be killed because of it.”
