Friday’s Forecast

Your morning drive may find a few patches of fog as the day begins. And take your umbrella because a few hit-or-miss showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible today. Today’s rain chance is about 20 to 40 percent. Today’s high temperatures will reach the upper 70s with a light breeze from the southeast at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Tonight will be mild and muggy with more fog possible overnight. Tomorrow will be warm with a few more hit-or-miss showers. We’ll see a better rain chance Sunday as a cold front approaches the region from the west. Behind this front, slightly cooler and slightly drier air on Monday. But, it’ll quickly become warmer again by the middle of next week.