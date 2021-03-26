Family of 14-year-old teen demanding answers following shooting death in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s one of the toughest things a family can go through, losing a loved one. Last month, 14-year-old Christian Jones was shot to death in Waveland leaving the hearts of his family members shattered.
It was a normal Saturday morning for Christian Jones and his family, but their world turned upside down when they heard the news that Jones was shot by a friend. The 14-year-old was riding in the back of a truck with three of his friends to go fishing and one brought a gun with him.
The family said those in the car told them that Christian’s friend was sitting in the backseat with a gun in his lap while facing Jones. When the friend reached to pick up the “machine” part of the gun that he had dropped, it went off and shot Jones.
“He was shot in his side,” said Jones’s father, Brandon Jones. “It went all the way through from in one side and out the other side. It struck his liver, his spleen and his lungs.”
Christian was then rushed to Slidell Memorial Hospital where he received blood transfusions. After that, he was sent to University Medical Center New Orleans for surgery, but he lost too much blood and went into cardiac arrest.
Waveland Police Department called the incident an accidental shooting. However, Jones’ family said they want to see consequences.
Saturday will officially be a month since Jones’ passing and his mother, Megan Williams, said that she still feels the same amount of pain from when she first heard the news.
“I’m feeling anger,” said Williams. “Christian isn’t here because of him and it’s his fault. It’s not fair, Christian should be here and he’s not. If you’re going to use a gun, then you should know what you’re doing, you should know gun safety.”
Jones said at first people told the family different stories about what happened to Christian. He said that he isn’t sure what to believe from the situation.
“A friend who wasn’t in the car called and told that Christian shot himself and that he was okay. But, it’s physically impossible to shoot yourself in the side. Take a handgun and point it to your side and see how difficult it is to shoot yourself that way,” said Jones. “Plus, investigators told Megan that the gun was wrapped in my son’s jacket. Was my son wearing the jacket when he was shot? Did someone take the jacket off of my son after he’d been shot, or was he not wearing the jacket? Those are answers that I need to know.”
Tristian Jones, Jones’ stepmother, explained that she taught Christian how to use a gun properly, so it surprised her how someone seven years older than him was irresponsible.
“We taught Chris how to handle a gun. He knew not to point it at anybody, he would point it to the ground. So, I just don’t understand how someone could be so careless. The young man who shot Chris should have known better. There are gun courses, there are things to prevent that. He needs to be held accountable,” said Jones
Brandon Jones also said that if one has to take gun safety courses in order to hunt, then that should be the case when carrying a firearm to avoid unpleasant incidents.
“Whether it was an accident or not, whether he pulled the trigger or not, it could have been avoidable had he practiced gun safety,” said Jones.
The family said the Waveland District Attorney will review Christian Jones’ case on Friday. As of right now, the family is still waiting for Christian’s autopsy report.
