D’Iberville Police Department officially moves into new police station

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville Police Department now has a new place to call home. The city’s new police station is officially completed and staff are busy moving in.
Members of the department spent Friday morning moving into their new $5 million digs on Lamey Bridge Road.
The morning started off with members of the department moving boxes of equipment, printers and other materials over from the old building, which is three times smaller than the new complex.
The newly constructed station sits just north of D’Iberville Fire Department at the old Rudy Moran ball park location near Big Ridge Road.
The new facility is more than 14,000 square feet; the old station was only 4,000 square feet. With so much more space, the D’Iberville Police Department will be able to provide more training opportunities for officers, as well as a safe place for residents to conduct transactions.
“One of the major components is the classrooms. It’s so important they have a place where they can continue their education. We also have cameras outside for the public if they want to make transactions. If they buy things online and meet people here, they’ll have a safe place to do so,” said D’Iberville City Manager Clay Jones in an interview last October.
The new department also sits higher, rising 50 feet above sea level to provide more protection during storms.
“It’s called ‘Big Ridge’ for a reason. It’s one of the highest places in the city, and it’s built to withstand those winds so they won’t have to move. This will actually be a safe haven for them. We always knew we’d get here, we just didn’t know when,” Jones said.
