Amazon Delivery Center to open in Slidell for 2022

“Sales tax revenue is up, our property tax and ad valorem tax values are up, and our COVID numbers are down, the positivity rate is now at 2-percent, one of the lowest in the 10 parish area and one of the lowest in the state,” Parish President Mike Cooper said. “So, we’ve been working hard to balance the health of our community with the health of our economy.”It’s not just Amazon eyeing up Slidell, there’s been talks of a casino as well as other projects possibly coming to St. Tammany that Cooper says he can’t disclose at the moment.”Amazon and the potential for gaming is just a part of the economic opportunities that we have as we grow our infrastructure,” Cooper said.