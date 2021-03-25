‘We finally did get justice after all this time’: Amber Barnett’s family react to killer’s sentencing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, 30-year-old Wayne Claude Adams of Gulfport pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 slaying of Amber Barnett. Adams’ sentencing comes as a relief for the Barnett family as they had to live with agony since she first went missing.
“It’s been four birthdays that she hasn’t been with us,” said Amber’s mother, Mary Jo Barnett.
In her Biloxi home, Mary Jo Barnett misses her daughter Amber every day. She first reported her missing in 2018 before discovering seven months later she had been murdered. This week in court at Adams’ sentencing hearing, Barnett came face to face with the man who ended her daughter’s life.
At his plea hearing, Adams admitted he met with Amber and they engaged in a verbal argument. The argument turned physical, and Adams said that Amber bit him, which led to him stabbing her.
“He did state that he prayed that the family had peace and he wished that day never happened,” said Barnett. “I take comfort in that I can’t judge him, but he seemed remorseful.”
Amber Barnett was Kamron Suddeth’s Aunt, but he said she was more like a sister.
“She just meant a lot to everybody,” said Suddeth.
Now Suddeth and the rest of his family are feeling a sense of peace.
“We finally did get justice after all this time, three years of going court to court and seven months of her missing, I’m glad that a lot of teams worked together and we got justice finally,” said Suddeth.
While dealing with grief, Amber’s mother is dedicating her life to helping and encouraging other families who find themselves in similar circumstances.
“Give hope to families who may have a missing loved one go missing to not give up, keep looking and searching,” said Barnett. “Those who may sadly have a situation like Amber, shouldn’t give up on the justice system, it took three years for us, but it finally did happen.”
During his sentencing hearing, Barnett’s mother told Judge Schmidt that her life “is now dedicated to being Amber’s voice.” She described the scholarship program in place in memory of her daughter, and how she finds comfort “knowing that Amber is asleep with the angels.”
“We can always concur the evil with the good. The horrible tragic thing that happened to Amber, something good and positive can come out of her life,” Barnett said. “The experience of what happened to her can touch somebody else’s life and help another family.”
