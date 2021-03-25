Strong t-storms possible. Many rain-free hours.

After a washout Tuesday and a few rounds of rain yesterday and last night, we will see even less rain today. The ground is soaked so it doesn’t take much more rain to cause flooding issues. So, what’s the cause for rain chances today? A frontal system moving in from the west will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to our region. We can expect higher rain chances mainly this afternoon, this evening, and tonight. Unlike earlier this week, not every part of South Mississippi will see rain today and tonight. And even the parts that do see rain, there will still also be many rain-free hours today and tonight. Unfortunately, there will be a chance for some of today’s and tonight’s thunderstorms to be strong to severe. But, the bulls-eye of severe weather is expected to remain to our north across northern Mississippi. If we actually see any severe thunderstorms down here on the coast, they would be capable of producing gusts greater than 60 miles per hour, hail the size of a quarter or larger, and tornadoes. For Friday expect mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. A few hit-or-miss showers possible this weekend. Slightly cooler and drier next Monday and Tuesday. Few more showers next Wednesday.