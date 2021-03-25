Some Coast teachers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many teachers across South Mississippi are taking steps toward normalcy by rolling up their sleeves one more time.
Some teachers in the Gulfport School District are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The district made the second shots available Wednesday for the educators in the gym at Gulfport High School. With help from Singing River Health System, around 80 teachers received their second shot.
“It offers protection to me and it offers protection to my students,” said Jack Cordray, a Gulfport High teacher. “We have worked so hard to keep it safe here for our kids, and I firmly believe we’ve done a great job. This just gives us an added tool that will help us to hopefully next year come back close to normal.”
Jack Cordray teaches three different classes at the high school and said his lab has been impacted the most.
“I have three students who are virtual trying to do a lab and all they can do is see, and my students right now are fascinated,” Cordray said. “They’re getting to touch it, look, and my virtual students can’t have that experience, and getting vaccinated and everybody getting vaccinated can get us back to do what we do the best.”
The CDC reported side effects may be more intense after the second dose. Pulling together, teachers have a plan in place if one isn’t feeling too well within the 24-hour window of getting their shot.
“We’ve been told that obviously that they don’t want us to come to school if we’re feeling bad and not feeling well to be here,” said Heath Cooper, a Gulfport High teacher. “What we have is some protocols in place with teachers on our hallway which are the same protocols if I were out with a positive test or I was quarantined. So students would go into their classrooms. If I felt like it, I could Zoom from home with those kids if they were put in a lab to do that so we can continue to have school.”
Many teachers agree getting their second shot is another step forward to put COVID-19 to rest.
