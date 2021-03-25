New federal incentives boost Medicaid expansion talks in Mississippi

“It’s abrupt and it’s sudden,” said Rep. Robert L. Johnson of the increase in Medicaid expansion talks. “Remember, this time last year we weren’t talking about the flag and all of a sudden it just popped up and the Governor was saying then, ‘No, we don’t need a flag bill let the people decide.’ The governor signed that bill. Look, sometimes things are necessary. Sometimes things happen because they’re the right thing to do and this is one of those things. This is the right thing to do for working people here in the state of Mississippi.”