Mississippi law will require computer science in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new law will require the Mississippi Department of Education to set a computer science curriculum for K-12 schools by the 2024-25 academic year.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 633 on Wednesday, and it will become law July 1.
A Mississippi-based telecommunications and technology company, C Spire, pushed for the new law.
The company says Mississippi employers have unfilled jobs because they need more people trained in computing and information technology.
The C Spire Foundation announced in January that it was committing $1 million to help Mississippi school districts start computer science classes.