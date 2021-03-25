Jackson County churches team up to get more people vaccinated

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point Church is joining the fight against COVID-19, along with several other churches in Jackson County. Solomon Temple AME Zion Church partnered with Singing River Health System to host a vaccine clinic on Thursday.
50 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“I feel that we are helping somebody in need,” said Rev. James Christian, pastor of Solomon Temple. “There is always a need and the church has always been there to help those in need and this is just part of the need now to get everybody we can vaccinated.”
The church is one of several in Jackson County working to get more people vaccinated by organizing these vaccine clinics for the community.
Karen Fountain saw a need for churches to get involved, after helping senior citizens at her church Union Baptist find appointments for vaccines.
“This really helps our community because people that live in the community they’ll see what the churches are doing and feel a lot easier to come into a church setting to get vaccinated,” said Fountain.
People are grateful to the churches for what they’re doing.
“To me, I think this was good because if it hadn’t come here, I don’t think I would have took it,” said Belinda Williams. “Because I walk in other places all the time that’s doing this and been with other places all the time that’s doing this and been with people that’s took it and just never took it, so I feel comfortable with it being done here.”
Other churches will host vaccine drives next week. On Monday, March 29, St. Paul United Methodist Church will host a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for first dose vaccines.
Also, on Wednesday, March 31, vaccines will be available at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Pascagoula beginning at 1 p.m. Union Baptist Church in Pascagoula will offer second doses on April 1.
People interested can contact each church for more information.
