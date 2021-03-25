Construction on new UPS distribution center set to begin this summer

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Construction could begin this summer on a new UPS distribution center in Madison County.
In October, United Parcel Service announced that it would be building a $28.6 million development in the city of Ridgeland, that would create 161 new high-paying jobs.
“The construction contract has been awarded to Thrash Construction in Rankin County,” said Joey Deason, executive director of the Madison County Economic Development Authority. “Construction is expected to begin in the first part of summer, depending on (the) weather.”
Officials with Thrash Commerical Contractors, in Brandon, declined to comment and referred all questions to UPS.
UPS couldn’t be reached for comment.
The center will be located in Ridgeland in the Highland Colony 220 Business Park, off of Highland Colony Parkway near I-220.
It will accommodate a fleet of more than 105 package delivery vehicles and serve as a “last mile package destination,” according to a previous news release from MCEDA.
Positions will pay, on average, $57,000 a year, Deason said.
“Madison County’s average wage is $43,400. Any time you bring in something above that it is a positive sign,” he said.
