A washout continues for the first week of spring

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX)- It was a washout on Tuesday with even a few strong thunderstorms. The flood and strong thunderstorm threat continues through Thursday.
Three to five inches of rainfall so far in South Mississippi as of Wednesday morning. This is thanks to a nearby frontal boundary.
This boundary will stick around our area on Wednesday, leading to several rounds of widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms.
The front will begin to lift back to the north Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers and storms may linger into Thursday morning. Another low pressure system and cold front will move in Thursday evening. This will bring a final round of showers and storms. After the front passes Friday morning, we’ll begin to dry out.
An additional one to three inches of rainfall is possible through tomorrow night. Minor to moderate river flooding issues are ongoing or are forecast for our area.
Flash flooding could occur if heavy rain and storms pass over the same area multiple times. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Thursday.
Heavy rain is going to be our biggest concern this week, but we can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms. We have a low end risk for severe weather Wednesday. And a slightly higher risk on Thursday. Gusty winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes aren’t out of the question.
Several area rivers are currently under a flood warning, as of Wednesday morning. Minor to moderate impacts are ongoing or are expected.
