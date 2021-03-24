A washout continues for the first week of spring

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday

Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
By Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan, and Wesley Williams | March 22, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 5:38 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX)- It was a washout on Tuesday with even a few strong thunderstorms. The flood and strong thunderstorm threat continues through Thursday.

CURRENT FORECAST

Three to five inches of rainfall so far in South Mississippi as of Wednesday morning. This is thanks to a nearby frontal boundary.

This boundary will stick around our area on Wednesday, leading to several rounds of widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms.

The front will begin to lift back to the north Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers and storms may linger into Thursday morning. Another low pressure system and cold front will move in Thursday evening. This will bring a final round of showers and storms. After the front passes Friday morning, we’ll begin to dry out.

RAINFALL POTENTIAL

An additional one to three inches of rainfall is possible through tomorrow night. Minor to moderate river flooding issues are ongoing or are forecast for our area.

Flash flooding could occur if heavy rain and storms pass over the same area multiple times. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Thursday.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT

Heavy rain is going to be our biggest concern this week, but we can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms. We have a low end risk for severe weather Wednesday. And a slightly higher risk on Thursday. Gusty winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes aren’t out of the question.

RIVER FLOODING

Several area rivers are currently under a flood warning, as of Wednesday morning. Minor to moderate impacts are ongoing or are expected.

