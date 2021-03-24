Spring has sprung: Allergy signs to lookout for and how to relieve symptoms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A-a-a-a-a chew! You know allergy season is here when you hear a lot of that around the office or at home.
And this year in Mississippi, the Asthma and Allergy Network says allergies will be more intense because of some unique factors here.
“Just because of our climate, soil, and weather, we have lots of pollen, people have a lot of difficulties here,” Dr. Todd Adkins, an allergist with Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic said. “Jackson especially is going to be super intense this year. We’ve had a wet, warm winter and things are growing well; all you have to do is walk outside and see all the pollen to know that it’s gonna be a super intense season.”
Adkins says he’s already seeing more patients than usual for this time of year complaining about sniffling and sneezing issues.
“We have lots of green stuff, flora, and fauna here. Tree pollen is terrible right now and grass pollen is just starting to begin and it’s gonna really pick up in a little bit,” Adkins added.
Different types of pollen can trigger allergies such as tree pollen, grass pollen, and weed pollen.
Because tree pollen is typically the worst in the early Spring, allergists want you to know what to look for in yourself and your kids.
“With kids, the sneezing, nasal congestion, itching, sometimes they get the dark circles under their eyes, we call those allergic shiners,” Adkins said. “Kids airways are so small to begin with that you have to really keep an eye on them because it doesn’t take much inflammation or swelling.”
With adults symptoms are similar but also include a runny nose, scratchy or sore throat, or even coughing from a postnatal drip.
Some of the symptoms appear to be the same as COVID-19 symptoms, but doctors say virus symptoms may also include a fever, massive headaches, or a loss of taste and smell.
Allergists say it’s always a good idea to use over-the-counter medications like nasal steroid sprays or antihistamines on a daily basis during early Spring.
If you know you’re gonna be affected, doctors say try to stay indoors when pollen counts are higher and doing outside activities later in the day when pollen counts are lower.
You can also use an air purifier as often as possible.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.