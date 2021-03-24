Ocean Springs resident demands solutions from the city for drainage issues

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As the rain falls, problems rise for some. An Ocean Springs woman is having drainage issues in her backyard when it pours, and she’s now urging the city to fix the problem.
Paula Rychtar has been living in her Ocean Springs home off of Martin Avenue since 2006, and the home itself is 121 years old, but she said she loves every bit of it.
“It’s historic on Martin Avenue. It’s a bird sanctuary, it’s beautiful,” said Rychtar. “It’s a good location. You can walk downtown, you can walk to the beach. It’s my zen. I have a garden, I’ve got flowers.”
In Rychtar’s backyard, she said that she has private, natural drain culverts and always had minor flooding issues. However, Rychtar said that construction work next door at the Roost Hotel caused a drainpipe to be placed facing her yard, which caused more flooding.
“We always had some drainage, of course, we’re downhill, so it was normal,” said Rychtar. “But we never had bad flooding from the adjacent properties. I’m not sure who had the bright idea to say, ‘let’s put a pipe here and let all that water and toxic stuff from the road, construction, and diesel run off, let’s just put that in our neighbor’s yard.’”
Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson said that construction workers place hay along the Roost Hotel’s side of the fence to help stop water from flowing into Rychtar’s yard. Dobson also said that the city is working with engineers to re-route the water runoff so it won’t be concentrated in Rychtar’s yard.
Meanwhile, Rychtar is still having issues.
“My gardens are underwater. Everything I planted, if this continues, it can’t live like that,” said Rychtar. “All the nutrients, all the soil, all the mulch I put on, all that hard work goes away.”
Dobson said that he’s in contact with Rychtar every week to give updates on the drainage issue. We’re also told the city isn’t sure when exactly the problem will be resolved.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.