More showers and storms possible this afternoon

Thankfully, we’ve had some breaks in the rain this morning. However, scattered showers and storms are likely late this afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours are possible in some storms. We’ll warm up into the low 70s today. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect.
Some showers and storms will linger tonight. As a warm front lifts north, we’ll have more showers and storms overnight tonight. Once again, there’s the chance for heavy downpours and a few strong storms. Lows will only be in the mid 60s.
We may have a break in the rain late Thursday morning and early in the afternoon. It’s going to be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front moving in later in the day may bring a few more showers and storms. There is a low end risk for severe storms in South Mississippi. We can’t rule out some strong wind gusts or an isolated tornado.
This boundary will weaken by Friday, but it will stall nearby. Most of us will dry out, but isolated showers may linger. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A few showers and storms are possible by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
