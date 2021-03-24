How the homeless can get a stimulus payment

By Carmen Poe | March 24, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 10:48 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can still receive stimulus funds even if you don’t have a permanent home.

March 11, President Biden signed the $1.9T COVID-19 relief package, which includes direct payments up to $1400 to most Americans.

Here are the qualifications:

  • You are an individual who makes less than $75,000
  • You are head of household and make less than $112,500
  • You are a couple filing jointly and make less than $150,000

And even if you have no permanent address or checking account you can still receive a stimulus payment.

Tax professionals say people who have no permanent home can use the address of a shelter, family member, or someone you trust.

If you do not have a bank account or direct deposit, tax professionals say you can get a prepaid debit card which will have a routing and account number. The stimulus payment will then be loaded onto that card.

In order to get a stimulus payment, you must be a U.S. citizen, have a social security number, and file your 2020 tax return to the IRS.

That’s it!

