How the homeless can get a stimulus payment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can still receive stimulus funds even if you don’t have a permanent home.
March 11, President Biden signed the $1.9T COVID-19 relief package, which includes direct payments up to $1400 to most Americans.
Here are the qualifications:
- You are an individual who makes less than $75,000
- You are head of household and make less than $112,500
- You are a couple filing jointly and make less than $150,000
And even if you have no permanent address or checking account you can still receive a stimulus payment.
Tax professionals say people who have no permanent home can use the address of a shelter, family member, or someone you trust.
If you do not have a bank account or direct deposit, tax professionals say you can get a prepaid debit card which will have a routing and account number. The stimulus payment will then be loaded onto that card.
In order to get a stimulus payment, you must be a U.S. citizen, have a social security number, and file your 2020 tax return to the IRS.
That’s it!
