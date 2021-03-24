Hancock County coroner certification suspended based on potential violations

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk’s certification has been suspended by the Office of State Medical Examiner.
Faulk’s suspension comes based on potential violations, including potential failure to comply with mandatory reporting to Child Protective Services, reporting overdose deaths to the Bureau of Narcotics, potential failure to comply with adequate preservation of evidentiary samples, and potential failure to submit correct documentation as required for child death investigations.
Without certification, Jim Faulk is unable to serve as the coroner medical examiner investigator of Hancock County as of Tuesday pending the outcome of any ongoing investigation.
The letter of suspension comes the day after WLOX confirmed state police executed a search warrant at Faulk’s home and office on Monday.
The search warrant was executed through the Hancock County Circuit Clerk’s office, but Circuit Clerk Kendra Necaise said the search warrant could not be released without a public records request.
An inventory of evidence collected at Faulk’s office and home was signed by a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics officer.
That office referred WLOX News Now to the Attorney General’s office and a spokesperson there said they knew nothing about a possible investigation.
WLOX News has learned coroner’s duties for Hancock County will be handled by the deputy coroner or Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage.
