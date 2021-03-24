Gulfport man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2018 slaying of woman

“DNA testing confirmed one of the rings belonged to the victim. Investigators were able to later identify a witness who advised he had picked up the victim and the defendant at a trailer park off of County Farm Road,” said Assistant District Attorney Patti Simpson who prosecuted the case. “The witness stated he drove the defendant and victim out in Harrison County when an altercation began. The defendant and victim got out of the vehicle and walked away. The defendant returned to the car several minutes later without the victim. The witness also advised that later that day the defendant told him he killed the victim and left her in a body of water out in Harrison County. Investigators were able to locate the remains of a body in a pond on August 31, 2018, which was later confirmed to be the victim utilizing her dental records.”