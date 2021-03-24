Gulfport man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2018 slaying of woman

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 30-year-old Gulfport man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 slaying of Amber Barnett.
On Tuesday, 30-year-old Wayne Claude Adams of Gulfport pled guilty to second-degree murder before Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt at the Harrison County Courthouse. Judge Schmidt sentenced him to 40 years, but suspended 17 years, leaving him to serve 20 years day for day.
The investigation began on February 22, 2018, when Amber’s mother filed a missing person’s complaint with law enforcement. Investigators with Biloxi Police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department began tracing Amber’s last moments.
During the investigation, Harrison County investigators found Amber’s rings at a pawnshop in Harvey, Louisiana and determined the rings had been pawned by Adams’ girlfriend at the time, who was later arrested for hindering the prosecution.
“DNA testing confirmed one of the rings belonged to the victim. Investigators were able to later identify a witness who advised he had picked up the victim and the defendant at a trailer park off of County Farm Road,” said Assistant District Attorney Patti Simpson who prosecuted the case. “The witness stated he drove the defendant and victim out in Harrison County when an altercation began. The defendant and victim got out of the vehicle and walked away. The defendant returned to the car several minutes later without the victim. The witness also advised that later that day the defendant told him he killed the victim and left her in a body of water out in Harrison County. Investigators were able to locate the remains of a body in a pond on August 31, 2018, which was later confirmed to be the victim utilizing her dental records.”
At his plea hearing, Adams admitted he met with the victim, and they engaged in a verbal argument. The argument turned physical, and Adams said that Amber bit him, which led to him stabbing her.
During his sentencing hearing, Barnett’s mother told Judge Schmidt that her life “is now dedicated to being Amber’s voice.” She described the scholarship program in place in memory of her daughter, and how she finds comfort “knowing that Amber is asleep with the angels.”
Adams will also have to serve 5 years of post-release supervision upon his release.
