Governor signs law giving troopers statewide jurisdiction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Larger cities like Jackson will soon see another law enforcement presence on the roadways. A new law gives Mississippi Highway Patrol the authority to patrol interstates and highways in cities that were previously out of their jurisdiction.
Governor Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2788 into law which now allows state troopers to use radar and patrol in places like Jackson, Biloxi and Meridian - something MHP hasn’t been permitted to do.
“I was shocked,” said Brian Gates. “I mean it’s the interstate. Seems like MHP should be able to cover the interstate.”
The Madison resident was surprised to learn, like many motorists, that the Mississippi Highway Patrol was not allowed to patrol interstates and highways in cities with populations over 15,000.
“Jackson seems to have a problem with their police department getting to crime and situations like that so MHP being able to do that that should be a big help,” added Gates.
Senator David Blount (D) of District 29 in Hinds County introduced the bill at the beginning of the session with support from the Jackson delegation.
On January 6, I-55 northbound was shut down by cars doing donuts on the roadway. The dangerous stunts were recorded while traffic was brought to a standstill.
Troopers could not respond because it was not in their jurisdiction.
“In Jackson specifically we have a problem with speeding, reckless driving, and we need help,” said Blount. “The highway patrol can help us with this. This doesn’t take anything away from the Jackson Police Department. They can still do their jobs, but the in the past the highway patrol could not run radar or enforce speeding laws within Jackson. Now they can”.
“It’s a good idea because a lot of people are losing their life from high speed chases and crashes and stuff, but it’s also gonna be some problems. It’s gonna delay a lot of traffic,” said Rashard Donelason of Jackson.
“My hope would be that it would be safer,” said Jackson resident Cindy McMullin. “I think that after that incident where the interstate was shut down, that caused at least a lot of fear. I don’t know if it caused any accidents, but it caused a lot of fear for future accidents.”
MHP did not respond to requests for comment on the bill. Troopers begin their new statewide patrols July 1.
