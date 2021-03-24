Flood threat ending. Strong to severe storms possible.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX)- After a washout Tuesday and a few rounds of rain yesterday and last night, we will see even less rain today.
Four to seven inches of rainfall or more has occurred across South Mississippi since Tuesday, based on radar estimated data.
A frontal system moving in from the west will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to our region. We can expect higher rain chances mainly this afternoon, this evening, and tonight. After the front passes Friday morning, we’ll begin to dry out.
The ground is soaked so it doesn’t take much more rain to cause flooding issues. Unlike earlier this week, not every part of South Mississippi will see rain Thursday and Thursday night. And even the parts that do see rain, there will still also be many rain-free hours.
Unfortunately, there will be a chance for some thunderstorms to be strong to severe. But, the bulls-eye of severe weather is expected to remain to our north across northern Mississippi. If we actually see any severe thunderstorms down here on the coast, they would be capable of producing gusts greater than 60 miles per hour, hail the size of a quarter or larger, and tornadoes.
Several area rivers are currently under a flood warning, as of Wednesday morning. Minor to moderate impacts are ongoing or are expected.
