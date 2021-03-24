Executive Director for MDHS says changes helped the agency recover millions in taxpayer dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services hit the ground running to restore the trust of the agency with the public and employees. Over the last year, DHS has recovered almost three million dollars in taxpayer money.
Bob Anderson tells us one of his main goals over the last year he’s been on the job is to make sure taxpayer money is used and dispersed properly.
Some of the groups that had done business with the agency found out quickly it was no longer business as usual.
Anderson said, “What got this agency in trouble was the relationships we had with sub-grantees. We were doing these big cash awards, lump sum sub-grants. And that, that’s just not a, it’s not a prudent way to do business. So we implemented a new RFP process. We are very robust in the evaluation of those sub-grantees.”
Six people were arrested in February 2020 including the former Executive Director of DHS, John Davis in the largest public embezzlement scheme in state history. They were accused of stealing millions of public funds from TANF or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
Anderson ordered a forensic audit last year to go over every transaction. Thousands of them from January 2016 through December 2019.
“Some of the findings that they’re making are consistent with what was in the single audit in terms of some of those largest sub-grantees were playing fast and loose. They had permission to do that from the top management here. But, as I say, a lot of those sub-grantees- they were doing good, solid work,” Anderson said.
Anderson says he remains determined to restore trust in DHS and its work for the people of this state.
Anderson said, “We’re one of the largest state agencies; 16, 17-hundred employees. And we didn’t even have a compliance function. That’s what we’ve been doing over the past year is creating a compliance program literally from the ground up. Setting in place all of the standard operating procedures, revamping all of our monitoring and quality control functions. That was well overdue in this agency.”
The Executive Director says he is proud of some of the accomplishments so far.
“We’ve not taken a single case to a District Attorney that they didn’t accept and indict it. And that says to me as a former prosecutor it says we’re repackaging the cases appropriately, we did a good, thorough investigation,” said Anderson.
Some of those cases include fraud and misallocated funds. Anderson says the firm plans to have the forensic audit completed by June.
