D’Iberville leaders: Local partnerships saved lives before, after middle school roof damage

“As the storm passed we saw our strong partnership with D’Iberville Middle School, Harrison County School District and D’Iberville Fire Department come together to work as one for the safety of the students,” said D’Iberville Police Department in the Facebook post. “By the teachers and administration who always conduct drills and prepare for situations like this made sure no student got hurt. To the Fire Department who checked the roof for safety, to the School Resource Officers directing traffic and the Harrison County School District maintenance personnel coming to try to start fixing the roof. Together as one we shall over come any task laid in front of us.”