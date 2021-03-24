Alert: Flood and strong t-storm threat continues Wednesday

Keep your rain boots and rain coats handy. More rounds of rain, heavy at times, will continue today. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. Three to five inches of rainfall so far in South Mississippi. An additional one to three inches of rainfall is possible through tomorrow night. Minor to moderate river flooding issues are ongoing or are forecast for our area. The threat level for damaging thunderstorms today and tonight will be Level One out of Five. The threat level for damaging thunderstorms tomorrow and tomorrow night will be Level Two out of Five. The higher the level, the higher the chance of damaging thunderstorms actually occurring. Rain chances will be lower Friday into the weekend but they will not be zero percent. Drier and slightly cooler conditions expected next Monday and Tuesday.