‘Turn around, don’t drown’ during three-day stormy event

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This nasty stretch of bad weather is adding to the long list of problems emergency management directors across the Coast are dealing with right now. They already have Hurricane Zeta recovery, COVID-19, and planning for the upcoming hurricane season on their plates.
Matt Stratton has all the high-tech maps and forecast data at his fingertips, but along with that comes his Air Force weather background, meaning he also likes to go “Nash Roberts-Old School” with his preparations. He and his Harrison County emergency management team are tackling the first of what could be many scenarios where the county’s Emergency Operations Center has to be activated.
“Certainly a lot of our partners across the county are preparing for the situation now, getting barricades ready and getting personnel and staff ready if needed,” Stratton said.
Every storm has its own identity, including the current system bringing us all the heavy rain and storms this week. That’s why Stratton said being ready for anything is key.
“This certainly is a mixed bag we’re going to be dealing with during the next few days,” Stratton added. “Some of our houses and buildings are in a vulnerable state with the permanent repairs (after Zeta) not in place. Go ahead and secure things as best you can and make sure you have good drainage around your property so that the flood risk is mitigated.”
He added that all of the drainage rivers in Harrison County, and in South Mississippi for that matter, have the potential to flood over the next three days.
“That water’s not going to have anywhere to go, so definitely turn around and don’t drown on the roadways,” he said.
