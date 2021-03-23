Suspect pleads guilty to Waveland bank robbery, found involved in ‘multi-state robbery crime spree’

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A 25-year-old from New Orleans was sentenced for 15 years in prison for a Waveland bank robbery.
Terry Madison III pleaded guilty Tuesday morning for the robbery of the Woodforest Bank inside the Waveland Walmart on May 2, 2018.
“Witnesses were able to provide investigators with a general description of the suspect and the car used during the robbery. Witnesses did not see any weapon used or displayed during the robbery,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case.
During the investigation, it was revealed that Madison was involved in a multi-state robbery crime spree. Madison is currently serving a 12-year federal sentence out of Louisiana for a similar crime.
“I want to apologize,” Madison said during his plea. “I was young trying to get easy money and it didn’t work out. It was a big mistake. I was hanging with the wrong crowd and some friends convinced me to do it.”
Judge Larry Bourgeois ordered Madison’s 15-year sentence to run consecutive to his 12-year sentence.
“The diligent efforts of the Waveland Police Department, and their coordination with the federal and other state law enforcement agencies, resulted in the timely arrest and conviction of this offender,” said District Attorney Crosby Parker.
Bourgeois also ordered Madison to pay restitution in the amount of $2,304 for the funds he received during this crime.
