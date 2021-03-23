State police search Hancock County coroner’s home, office

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk confirmed Tuesday that state police executed a search warrant at his home and office on Monday.
Faulk would not say what the nature of the search warrant was or what police were looking for.
He did say that any allegations against him are false and that he has not done anything wrong.
Hancock County Administrator Eddie Favre confirmed to WLOX News now he met with a member of law enforcement on Tuesday but said that “the only thing that we know at this point is that Jim Faulk is still the coroner for Hancock County. We know of no investigation. We would have to refer you to whatever agency that may or may not be conducting an investigation.”
Favre went on to say that “we’ve had no contact from the (state) medical examiner’s office that would have provided any information on cases like that.”
Favre did say that Faulk operates out of both his official office near Ochsner Medical Canter - Hancock in Bay St. Louis and his home.
“He has a lot of the records and equipment, copying machines, computers, at his house and he uses his house as his office and his office on the Ochsner campus,” Favre said.
WLOX News Now has contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the State Auditor’s office, the District Attorney’s office, the State Auditor and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. None of them had any information on or comment about a possible investigation.
