Public forum brings together candidates from Biloxi, D’Iberville in effort to reach voters

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The municipal primary elections are just weeks away and candidates across the Gulf Coast are stepping up their campaigns to reach voters.
A political forum was held Monday for candidates running for office in Biloxi and D’Iberville, giving each person running the opportunity to make a case as to why voters should choose them.
Ten Republican candidates took the stage at the Gruich Community Center. Six of them are running for seats in D’Iberville, while four of them are on the ballot in Biloxi.
With 15 days left until the election, all of the candidates did their best in trying to communicate their platforms. The forum was held in typical fashion, with opening statements, questions from the audience, and closing remarks.
Each candidate had time to lay out their experience, as well as their vision and hopes for their respective city if they are elected to office.
One of the key topics discussed was unity between Biloxi and D’Iberville when it comes to infrastructure, tourism, and way-of-life projects.
Overall, organizers were glad with the turnout this evening and hope more people pay attention to the importance of local government.
“They spend your tax dollars. Period. If you complain about the conditions of the roads, the police departments, or the fire departments, it’s the local government that’s responsible for that,” said Frank Genzer, Harrison County Republican Party Chairman.
Genzer and the Harrison County Republican Party hosted the event on Monday. They are expected to hold two more forum this week in Gulfport and Long Beach.
The municipal elections are happening on April 6, 2021.
