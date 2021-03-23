MSDH to update ‘confusing and misleading’ script read to those scheduling vaccine appointments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A case of miscommunication is the reason behind a man believing he was told that there was “no documented proof” that the Moderna vaccine worked, the Mississippi State Department of Health says.
The accusation came from Dr. Elizabeth Wayne, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering and chemical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.
In the tweet, which was written Monday evening and which has garnered over 4,500 retweets and 29,000 likes, Wayne wrote that while scheduling a vaccine appointment, her father was allegedly told that “there is no documented proof that the Moderna vaccine works.”
Her father was then allegedly asked, “Would you still like to take the vaccine?”
“This is the Mississippi Health Department,” Wayne wrote. “I’m in disbelief.”
Wayne would then tag the Mississippi State Department of Health in a tweet, writing that their allegedly telling her father that there is no proof that the Moderna vaccine works is tantamount to “violence.”
She then asked her followers if this has also been said to them while scheduling their vaccine appointments before saying that she would be looking into what happened.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs would reply to Wayne’s tweets, attaching a study from The New England Journal of Medicine showing that the vaccine in question is 94 percent effective in preventing coronavirus-related illness.
He would also state that MSDH would be investigating this matter as well.
But according to Liz Sharlot with MSDH, it was all a misunderstanding.
She says that it was potentially due to a script that, when read out loud, can be confusing to some.
The script reads, in part: “Do you still want to be vaccinated with an understanding there are currently no available data on the safety or effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, in pregnant people, lactating people, or immunocompromised people.”
Sharlot says that MSDH will be replacing this “confusing and misleading language” and that they believe Wayne’s father may have misunderstood what was being said to him.
“There are absolutely no talking points about not using Moderna because there is not documented proof that it works,” Sharlot said. “Just the opposite is true. Both Moderna and Pfizer have high efficacy rates.”
