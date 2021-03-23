Miss. to receive $2.2M settlement from Boston company over surgical mesh device

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is getting a chunk of a $188.6 million multistate settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation for deceptive marketing of its surgical mesh products for women.
The state will receive exactly $2,191,090 from the manufacturing company.
Surgical mesh, used by surgeons since the 1950s, is a loosely woven sheet that is implanted into a woman’s pelvis during surgery to treat common health conditions, like bladder issues such as stress urinary incontinence.
The lawsuit, signed by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and several other attorneys general, says millions of women were implanted with the devices and thousands of women are alleged to have suffered serious complications resulting from these devices.
The complaint alleged that Boston misrepresented the safety of these products by failing to disclose the full range of potentially serious and irreversible complications caused by mesh, including chronic pain.
“Women and their doctors deserve to have all the information needed to make informed decisions for their health,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “By failing to disclose critical safety warnings about their devices, Boston Scientific subjected thousands of women to serious and often irreversible complications. This settlement makes clear that we will not allow the health and safety of Mississippi women to be placed in jeopardy by those who put profit over patient.”
For certain marketing materials, the lawsuit says the company was required to describe complications in understandable terms, including the risks of mesh.
Here are the other states included in the settlement:
Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.