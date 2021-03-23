LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations ahead of heavy rain this week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With flash flooding possible over the next few days, sandbags are available for South Mississippi residents.
Here are the locations that have announced they will have self-serve sandbags available. We will continue to update this list if new locations are announced in other counties.
HARRISON COUNTY
Self-serve sandbags are available at the following locations after 12 p.m. Tuesday. The sites will have sand and bags. Those wishing to use the service must provide shovels and fill their own bags.
- Harrison County Road Department: 10076 Lorraine Road in Gulfport
- District 1 Work Center, D’Iberville: 10085 Doris Deno Ave. in D’Iberville
- District 2 Work Center, Lyman: 15001 County Farm Road in Gulfport
- District 3 Work Center, Long Beach: 605 North Seal Ave.in Long Beach
- District 4 Work Center, Orange Grove: 8300 34th Ave. in Gulfport
- District 5 Work Center, Woolmarket: 16395 Old Woolmarket Road in Biloxi
