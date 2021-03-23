WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations ahead of potential tropical weather this weekend

With tropical rain in the forecast this weekend for much of South Mississippi, sandbags are...
With tropical rain in the forecast this weekend for much of South Mississippi, sandbags are available for residents in some areas where the potential of flooding is a concern.(wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With tropical rain in the forecast this weekend for much of South Mississippi, sandbags are available for residents in some areas where the potential of flooding is a concern.

Here are the locations that have announced they will have self-serve sandbags available. All sites will provide sand and bags but those wishing to use the service must provide shovels and fill their own bags.

We will continue to update this list if new locations are announced in other counties.

HARRISON COUNTY

  • Harrison County Road Department: 10076 Lorraine Road in Gulfport
  • District 1 D’Iberville Work Center: 10085 Doris Deno Ave. in D’Iberville
  • District 2 Lyman Work Center: 15001 County Farm Road in Gulfport
  • District 3 Long Beach Work Center: 605 North Seal Ave.in Long Beach
  • District 4 Orange Grove Work Center: 8300 34th Ave. in Gulfport
  • District 5 Woolmarket Work Center: 16395 Old Woolmarket Road in Biloxi
  • Orange Grove Community Center, Dedeaux Road in Gulfport
  • Gulfport Fire Station, 42nd Ave. in Gulfport
  • Intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street in Gulfport

HANCOCK COUNTY

  • Diamondhead City Hall near the police station on the north side of the building

For the latest developments on the storms and heavy rainfall expected this week, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police and Fire Department find body in a field off of Lorraine Road.
Authorities ask for help identifying body found in Gulfport
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
Tuesday Afternoon Outlook for Invest 92L
A tropical depression or storm will likely form in the Gulf
Lawrence W. Baker, 52, is now awaiting extradition to LaSalle County, Illinois, where...
Man wanted in Illinois for sexual abuse of a minor arrested in Jackson County
The George County School District identified suspicious activity that disrupted the use of the...
Hackers attack George County School District

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot and dry today. Heavy rainfall likely this weekend.
Hot and dry today. Tropical disturbance likely will bring heavy rain this weekend.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Wednesday’s Forecast
Currently, weekend flooding rainfall is our main concern with whatever is trying to form in the...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast