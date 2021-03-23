LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations ahead of potential tropical weather this weekend
Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With tropical rain in the forecast this weekend for much of South Mississippi, sandbags are available for residents in some areas where the potential of flooding is a concern.
Here are the locations that have announced they will have self-serve sandbags available. All sites will provide sand and bags but those wishing to use the service must provide shovels and fill their own bags.
We will continue to update this list if new locations are announced in other counties.
HARRISON COUNTY
- Harrison County Road Department: 10076 Lorraine Road in Gulfport
- District 1 D’Iberville Work Center: 10085 Doris Deno Ave. in D’Iberville
- District 2 Lyman Work Center: 15001 County Farm Road in Gulfport
- District 3 Long Beach Work Center: 605 North Seal Ave.in Long Beach
- District 4 Orange Grove Work Center: 8300 34th Ave. in Gulfport
- District 5 Woolmarket Work Center: 16395 Old Woolmarket Road in Biloxi
- Orange Grove Community Center, Dedeaux Road in Gulfport
- Gulfport Fire Station, 42nd Ave. in Gulfport
- Intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street in Gulfport
HANCOCK COUNTY
- Diamondhead City Hall near the police station on the north side of the building
