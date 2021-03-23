LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations ahead of potential tropical weather this weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With tropical rain in the forecast this weekend for much of South Mississippi, sandbags are available for residents in some areas where the potential of flooding is a concern.

Here are the locations that have announced they will have self-serve sandbags available. All sites will provide sand and bags but those wishing to use the service must provide shovels and fill their own bags.

We will continue to update this list if new locations are announced in other counties.

HARRISON COUNTY

Harrison County Road Department: 10076 Lorraine Road in Gulfport

District 1 D’Iberville Work Center: 10085 Doris Deno Ave. in D’Iberville

District 2 Lyman Work Center: 15001 County Farm Road in Gulfport

District 3 Long Beach Work Center: 605 North Seal Ave.in Long Beach

District 4 Orange Grove Work Center: 8300 34th Ave. in Gulfport

District 5 Woolmarket Work Center: 16395 Old Woolmarket Road in Biloxi

Orange Grove Community Center, Dedeaux Road in Gulfport

Gulfport Fire Station, 42nd Ave. in Gulfport

Intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street in Gulfport

HANCOCK COUNTY

Diamondhead City Hall near the police station on the north side of the building

