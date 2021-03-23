Heavy rain, strong storms this afternoon

Widespread showers and storms are expected this afternoon. Heavy rainfall is likely, and some storms may produce strong wind gusts. We also can’t rule out an isolated tornado within these storms. Heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding this afternoon, and we remain under a Flash Flood Watch.
Some showers and storms will linger tonight through Wednesday morning. Once again, heavy rain could cause flash flooding. Showers and storms will continue into Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 70s.
We’ll see more showers and storms on Thursday morning. A cold front moving in from the west that evening may bring a few more showers and storms. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Once the front passes us Friday morning, we’ll begin to dry out a bit. Over the next three days, most areas in South Mississippi will have picked up 4-8″ of rain.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.