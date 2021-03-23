Damage reported at D’Iberville Middle School during stormy weather

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday’s severe weather caused damage at one Gulf Coast school Tuesday afternoon.
D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne confirmed the roof was peeled off the D’Iberville Middle School gym.
No injuries have been reported, and the fire department is on scene assessing the damage.
Payne said students were in the gym when the severe weather moved in but they were taken to a different part of the school.
We will update this report as more information is made available.
