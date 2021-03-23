City council candidate appeals judge’s ruling in D’Iberville municipal election

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A city council candidate in D’Iberville is appealing a judge’s decision to allow another candidate’s name to appear on the ballot in the municipal election next month.
Late Monday afternoon, a 28-page appeal was filed on behalf of incumbent Craig “Boots” Diaz arguing against a Harrison County circuit court judge’s ruling last week that stated candidate Zack Grady can be on the ballot.
Diaz, who is running for the Ward 3 city council seat along with independent candidate Crystal Wingo, appealed the judge’s decision, saying it violates state law.
In the appeal filed this week, Diaz listed reasons as to why the judge erred in his ruling for Grady, saying the court overstepped its authority and that Grady should have appealed to the Republican committee instead of going directly to the court. Diaz’s appeal also points out that absentee voting is already underway and adding Grady at this late date violates state law.
Grady launched his bid for Ward 3 councilman last year in December and began campaigning. On Feb. 1, just days before the qualifying deadline, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch released an opinion stating that a candidate must be a resident of the city and live in the ward they’re running in for at least two years before the election in order to qualify.
Grady missed the two-year mark by five months after he and his wife purchased her childhood home just a mile from their previous house.
Grady filed a lawsuit in circuit court after he was disqualified and the judge ruled in his favor, ordering the D’Iberville Municipal Republican Executive Committee and the D’Iberville City Clerk to immediately place Grady’s name on the ballot.
A response to Diaz’s appeal has not yet been filed.
The municipal election is happening on April 6, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.