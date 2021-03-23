Alert: Threat for flooding and strong thunderstorms

This morning’s temperatures have ranged from the cool 50s to the milder 60s. Today’s high temperatures will be in the 70s. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect. Take your rain coat and your rain boots because you’re nearly guaranteed to see rain at your location in South Mississippi today. Expect widespread downpours today, especially after noon. Rounds of heavy rain will be possible today, tonight, tomorrow, tomorrow night, Thursday, and Thursday night. We have a moderate to high threat for flooding through Thursday night. The threat level for damaging thunderstorms today and tonight will be Level One out of Five. The threat level for damaging thunderstorms tomorrow and tomorrow night will be Level One out of Five. The threat level for damaging thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night will be Level Two out of Five. Rain chances will be lower Friday into the weekend but they will not be zero percent.